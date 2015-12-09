Ibrahimovic is misunderstood like Ronaldo - Trapp

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's professionalism and positive attitude and insists the Sweden star is not the bad guy many make him out to be.

Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Franfurt at the start of the season and has since quickly become the Ligue 1 champions' undisputed No.1.

The German is thoroughly enjoying life at the Parc des Princes and has made it clear Ibrahimovic has helped him adapt to his new surroundings.

"Ibrahimovic is a very professional guy who always wants to win. He never eases up and never gives you the feeling that he is not really in the mood to play football," Trapp told Die Welt.

"People often get a wrong impression of him, just like with Cristiano Ronaldo. He is very open, friendly and kind. I have a lot of fun with him.

"A lot of people might think he is not very approachable because of his popularity, but the opposite is true. He came up to me during my first day at the club to tell me he would happily help me if I needed something or did not know what to do. He also made it clear he would not ask me how I was every day, but that I should approach him if I needed some help. That was good.

"Zlatan always tries to push us to the max. He is very influential and is a strong personality."