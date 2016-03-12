Ibrahimovic out of West Ham's league - Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has laughed off suggestions the Premier League club could sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic's contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and his agent Mino Raiola said earlier this week that the Sweden captain has decided where he will play next term.

West Ham are one of a number of Engish clubs to be linked with the former Barcelona, Inter and Milan star, but Bilic does not feel a move for the 34-year-old is realistic.

"We are moving to a new stadium and we are doing well, but Ibrahimovic is out of our league, ­unfortunately," the Croatian told reporters.

"If he leaves Paris, I don't know where he is going to go, but I can't see him coming to West Ham."

Ibrahimovic has scored 31 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, and was key to their Champions League victory over Chelsea in midweek.

And Bilic went on to praise the striker's enduring quality.

"He's 34 only on paper. He's still the leading scorer in France, so he’s very consistent," he added.

"I was at the game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and he was playing like he was 21."