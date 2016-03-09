Ibrahimovic pleased to right wrongs at Stamford Bridge

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was pleased to atone for his red card against Chelsea last season as he inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a 4-2 aggregate Champions League triumph over the reigning Premier League champions.

The superstar Sweden forward was sent off before his team-mates progressed at the same stage in the last 16 on away goals following an extra-time thriller last term at Stamford Bridge.

Ibrahimovic made sure booking a quarter-final place was more straightforward this time around by setting up Adrien Rabiot's opener and volleying a 67th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory on the night.

"Yes I stayed on the pitch more than 20 minutes so that was my luck today and we did a good game, a very stable game," Ibrahimovic told BT Sport.

"We wanted to play, we had a chance to strike, we created the chances and scored two goals. We had more chances but it was enough to win the game.

"Overall we did the game we wanted to do. It was not easy because when you play against a team like Chelsea you have to watch out – their four players in front are able to do anything.

"I think we wanted to control the game. Let's say they were letting us control the game and punishing us when we made our mistakes – that's how their goal came.

"It was a solid game and we are happy we are through."

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and, with PSG virtually assured of retaining their Ligue 1 title, the 34-year-old is eyeing further improvement for them to challenge for the European crown in what could be a glorious send off.

"We have done good things, let's continue to work hard and give our best," he added.

"Where we end up, we don't know. We are up there at the moment but still not satisfied, so hopefully we can continue."