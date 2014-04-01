Ibrahimovic: PSG are prepared for Chelsea

The Sweden international helped PSG get to the quarter-finals of the competition last term in what was his debut campaign with the club, before they were eliminated on away goals by Barcelona.

PSG are now preparing for another last eight tie, with Chelsea providing the opposition on this occasion, and Ibrahimovic claims there is a "big difference" between Laurent Blanc's side and the team that failed to make the semi-finals last year under Carlo Ancelotti.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than Ibrahimovic in this season's Champions League and the 32-year-old feels this year represents his best chance to win Europe's premier club prize.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's first leg against Chelsea in Paris, Ibrahimovic said: "There is a big difference between the PSG of last season that played Barcelona and the one that will play Chelsea.

"We are much better than we used to be. (The Chelsea tie) will be a great test for us to see where we are.

"Paris Saint-Germain have experienced players. Some have already won the Champions League."

Ibrahimovic has also been in fine form domestically, scoring 25 times in 30 Ligue 1 appearances to put PSG on the brink of back-to-back titles.

However, the former Inter, Barcelona and Milan striker maintains Chelsea are favourites to progress.

"My greatest chance of winning the Champions League is with PSG, (but) Chelsea are still hot favourites," he added.

"Honestly, this is the best season of my career. Mentally and physically I continue to improve.

"I am very happy to be part of the Paris Saint-Germain project. The club has big goals."