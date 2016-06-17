Icardi is dead to me, says Maradona

Diego Maradona said countryman Mauro Icardi "does not exist" to him anymore following the Inter captain's personal feud with Maxi Lopez.

Lopez split with his wife Wanda Nara in 2013 after it was exposed she was having an affair with former Sampdoria team-mate Icardi.

Icardi later got a tattoo of the three children Lopez had with Wanda, with the two refusing to shake hands before games since the public divorce.

Maradona was asked if Icardi should be picked for Argentina's squad for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but the 1986 World Cup winner gave a blunt response.

"He could be captain of the cosmos, but to me he does not exist," he told Radio Metro.

"After what happened I'm a fan of Maxi Lopez.



"You feed him, you let him in your house and then this happens?"