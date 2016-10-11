Icardi hits back at 'tasteless' Maradona

Mauro Icardi hit back at countryman Diego Maradona after the footballing great publicly criticised the Inter captain yet again.

Maradona has been critical of Icardi since the Argentine striker married former Sampdoria team-mate Maxi Lopez's ex-wife Wanda Nara, just several months after the pair divorced in 2013.

In June, Maradona said Icardi was dead to him and the 1986 World Cup winner was at it again during a news conference on Monday, labelling the 23-year-old a "traitor", which drew a response.

"He was a great player, but outside of football I can't respond to anything," Icardi told Sky Sport Italia.

"I think he's come across badly as he did last year, and an interview like that has nothing to do with peace.

"These are tasteless words, it already happened in the friendly match Javier Zanetti organised. I can't say anything about someone who isn't an example for anyone."

Icardi has made a strong start to the Serie A season, scoring six goals in seven matches for Inter.