ICYMI: TTM change name to Marumo Gallants FC after massive rebranding

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila have officially been renamed Marumo Gallants FC in a move which club chairman Abram Sello says is to commemorate the bravery of the players and technical team when they endured trying times in their maiden season in the top-flight.

The Premier Soccer League top-flight outfit and Nedbank champions TTM were officially renamed as Marumo Gallants FC during an unveiling ceremony which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Sello was joined by the management, the technical team, including coach Dylan Kerr, and the players, notably Ndabayithethwa Ndlodlo and Washington Arubi, who was crowned the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament at the launch on Thursday

Sello purchased the club earlier this year from Masala Mulaudzi who had previously bought the status of the oldest club in the PSL in Bidvest Wits, last season. During the time of purchase, TTM was drowning in financial difficulties as players were not paid at times.

Although the new management haven’t succeeded in resolving the club’s financial difficulties, the players and the technical team pulled their weight in the second half of the season as they avoided relegation and claimed the Nedbank Cup against Chippa United.

Sello said they adopted the cultural ways of naming, which almost aligns with events that have occurred at the time. The emblem of the club consists of a soccer ball, and a hand tightly holding two spears. A spear is known as ‘Marumo’ in Sepedi.

“The new name of the club is inspired by our journey, together, since February and the off season. It’s a journey that has been rough outside the field but it’s also a journey that has seen victory at the end - as you can see the trophy in front,” Sello explained.

“The name that you’ll see today is a tribute to the bravery of our soldiers, the players. I want to say to the players of last season and their technical team, ’thank you very much for being courageous and writing a beautiful verse in the book of football in the country’.”

The club’s nickname is Bahlabane ba Ntwa, which could be translated to 'soldiers who stab during war'. Sello confirmed that the club will be based in Polokwane, Limpopo, although they’ll still have offices in Sandton.