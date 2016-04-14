'If it's inside, I say it's a penalty' - Gabi

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi admitted he handled the ball but remains unsure where the foul took place after Wednesday's Champions League clash ended in controversy.

Gabi and Co. won through to the semi-finals at the expense of Barcelona thanks to Antoine Griezmann, whose brace lifted Atletico to a 2-0 second-leg victory and 3-2 aggregate triumph over the title holders.

Atletico, though, were somewhat fortunate when referee Nicola Rizzoli awarded a late free-kick for a Gabi handball moments after Griezmann completed his brace in the 88th minute, despite replays suggesting the incident took place inside the penalty area

Asked about the controversial finish to proceedings in Madrid, Gabi said: "Yes it was a handball, but I don't know if it was inside or outside [the penalty area].

"Sometimes they're given and sometimes they're not.

"If it's inside, I say it's a penalty."

Atletico will now face Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semi-finals.