Ighalo shocked by goalscoring form

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has been surprised by his adaptation to English football, with the Nigerian having scored more goals in 2015 than any other player.

Ighalo netted just 17 times in the league in four years with Granada before his move to Watford in 2014 but helped fire the Hornets to Championship promotion last season with 20 goals.

The 26-year-old has scored seven in 11 appearances in the Premier League so far this season - taking his tally in 2015 to 23 - and admits he has been taken aback by his exploits in front of goal.

"I'm a little bit surprised about it," he said. "There are great players in this county doing well, but for me coming from nowhere and being the leading scorer is a great thing."

After three seasons on loan in La Liga with Granada, Ighalo formed a prolific strike partnership with Watford forward Troy Deeney.

The former Udinese attacker believes their on-pitch connection could play a pivotal role in the team's fight for survival.

"I have said this untold times, it's a pleasure playing up front with Troy," Ighalo added.

"He is not only a captain, he is the motivator, a hard-working guy and he's a nice guy.

"Last season we were playing together he scored 21 goals and I scored 20 - we worked clearly together for the team.

"This season you could say he has assisted three or four of my goals.

"I've given him one, but I'm working hard to give him more assists because I know he's going to score goals in this league, he's a good player and we really understand each other."