Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored 30+ goals in one of Europe's top five leagues since 2010?

Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool - but will he net 30 goals this season?

Finding a player who can smash the back of the net on a regular basis remains one of football's biggest challenges.

Modern-day greats are hard to come by, and even when you find one, it could cost you in the region of £100-200million. Cheque books at the ready!

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we want you to name every player to have scored 30+ goals in one of Europe's top five leagues since 2010. Can you recall all of the bagsmen listed? Let's find out!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?

It's going to be a tough one, as we want you to name the 25 players who have done so in under six minutes.

Struggling with that one elusive name?

Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?