Ignashevich: We will play better against Belgium

Russia are ready for their second Group H game against Belgium after a nervous start to the FIFA World Cup, according to Sergei Ignashevich.

Fabio Capello's men were far from their best as countless mistakes saw them play out an uninspiring 1-1 draw with South Korea in Cuiaba on Tuesday.

Next up for Russia is a trip to the Maracana on Sunday where they will face Belgium, who came from behind to beat Algeria 2-1 in their opening game.

Speaking ahead the match, Russia captain Ignashevich conceded his team-mates were a bundle of nerves against the South Koreans, though he said it would bode well for the fixture in Rio de Janeiro.

"Nervousness prevented us (playing at our best)," the 34-year-old defender told FIFA.com.

"I think in the first half we made many unforced mistakes, which was unusual for us. And I first of all put it down to nervousness.

"But we showed our character only after (going behind), when we understood that everything was slipping through our fingers.

"Capello has been saying today that, now we have experienced the level of the World Cup, that nervousness we talked about should disappear."

Ignashevich - Russia's second-most capped player behind former defender Viktor Onopko (109) with 98 appearances - added: "The match will be very difficult and very important for us.

"And I don't doubt that we will give our all and I am confident will play better than in the match against (South Korea)."