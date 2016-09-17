Iheanacho impressed by scheming De Bruyne

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed Kevin De Bruyne's clever free-kick goal in Manchester City's 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth was planned in advance to exploit a defensive weakness.

Belgium international De Bruyne steered an inventive low strike underneath the jumping wall to open the scoring 15 minutes into the match at the Etihad Stadium, where Iheanacho, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan also netted to put the result beyond doubt.

And Nigerian forward Iheanacho claimed his team-mate knew exactly how to undo Eddie Howe's visitors from a set-piece.

"I think we have seen that they jump in the wall with a free-kick this close to the goal, so Kevin took that [plan] into the game and it was a brilliant free-kick," he said.

"It was a great performance from the team, in the first half and the second half.

"Unfortunately we had a red card to end the game but we realty did very well," he added, referring to Nolito's 86th-minute dismissal.

Asked if he felt the Spain striker deserved to be sent off for an altercation with Adam Smith, Iheanacho replied: "I don't know. They were both in the same fight. It's the referee's decision."

The 19-year-old has impressed in the absence of the suspended Sergio Aguero and could be set to remain in the first team as another City frontman in the shape of Nolito faces an enforced spell on the sidelines.

"I feel great," Iheanacho said.

"I need to keep improving and working hard every day to take my opportunity. I'm feeling good every time I play with my team-mates, playing to instruction to play good."