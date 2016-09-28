I'm completely focused on Arsenal, insists Wenger amid England talk

Arsene Wenger has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal after once again being linked with the England job.

Sam Allardyce's stunning departure on Tuesday after just one game in charge leaves the Football Association searching for a new manager, although England Under-21 boss Gareth Southgate will take charge of the senior team for their next four matches.

Wenger, who celebrates 20 years at the helm at Arsenal this weekend, has been linked with the position before and his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the season.

Speaking after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Frenchman admitted to being flattered to be talked about as a potential candidate for the vacancy - but insisted he was only focused on his current employers.

"My priority has always been this club. Until the end of this season I am here and completely focused on that," he told reporters.

"I said many times my priority was towards Arsenal Football Club, I will have to assess how well I do until the end of the season."

Wenger's Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a routine victory over their Swiss opponents on Wednesday.

The in-form Theo Walcott scored both goals for the hosts in the first half, taking his tally to four in his last three games.

"I would like to congratulate my team for the quality of football they produced. The first half was top, top class," Wenger told the club's official website.

"We have to be ambitious but also keep our feet on the ground. We know how we want to play but we still want to get better."

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are locked together on four points at the top of Group A.