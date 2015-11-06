I'm no 'magic man' - Garde

New Aston Villa manager Remi Garde called for patience with his team, insisting he was no "dreamer or magic man".

The Frenchman was officially unveiled as Villa manager on Thursday, replacing the sacked Tim Sherwood with his team bottom of the Premier League.

Villa are four points from safety through 11 games, having won just one league match and lost nine.

With a huge challenge ahead of him, Garde warned it would take time for Villa to find their feet.

"I haven't the certainty we will stay in the Premier League because the situation we are in is difficult but I have strong belief we will do it," he said.

"I'm not a dreamer or a magic man, I have strong ideas.

"I don't know what happened before, I was not inside and I can't judge. I can only focus on what will happen from now on."

Garde's first game in charge is a huge test, with league leaders Manchester City to visit Villa Park on Sunday.

The former Lyon manager also backed owner Randy Lerner, who is repeatedly linked with selling the club.

"I can't tell you the private conversation I had but he never appeared to me to be wanting to sell the club," Garde said.

"He loves the club and I was very impressed with how he spoke about Villa. He gave me the belief.

"To be honest, I was surprised to see how much he loved the club. He made me want to work with him.

"I can't speak in the name of Randy Lerner, I have only just met him, but he did not seem to be a man who doesn't love the club and doesn't care – it was the opposite."