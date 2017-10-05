I'm not a priority - Meunier admits to PSG frustration

Thomas Meunier conceded that he does find life a little frustrating at Paris Saint-Germain as he competes with Dani Alves for selection.

Belgium international Meunier joined PSG at the start of last season and played 22 times in Ligue 1, with Serge Aurier providing stiff competition.

Although the Ivorian has since departed for Tottenham in the Premier League, Meunier's task of nailing down a first-team role has not got any easier, with Alves joining on a free transfer from Juventus.

Meunier has, however, managed four starts in the league so far this term, the same as the 34-year-old Brazilian, yet he does not feel quite as important, particularly considering he has not yet featured in this season's Champions League.

When asked whether he finds such situations frustrating, he told L'Equipe: "Yes, because I want to play every match, whether it's against Gueugnon, Niort or Bayern Munich."

"I want to be on the pitch every time. I am in a team which is one of the top five in the world where the backups and the starters are about the same level.

"I will do everything to complicate the choices the coach."

Meunier feels as though he is in a similar position to last season, insisting there is no gap in quality between Alves and Aurier, but he remains confident that the PSG technical staff can count on him.

"For me, Serge and Dani are equal," he added. "Dani has experience and he is a leader on the pitch.

"It [becoming a regular] takes a bit of luck sometimes. I see the choices of the coach. I just have to be patient for now, because I'm not the priority.

"But I will do everything to complicate the choices as much as possible when I play. I do what I can and I usually play good matches, which is important for the technical staff because they know they can count on me, but they already knew that last season."