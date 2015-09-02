I'm not like Messi or Ronaldo – Hazard

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has played down his goalscoring capabilities, suggesting he will never match the feats of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having been crowned Player of the Year after helping guide Chelsea to the Premier League title last term, the Belgian has been talked up as having the potential to rival the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars.

With 19 goals to his name in all competitions last season, manager Jose Mourinho and team-mate Cesc Fabreas were among those to hail Hazard's potential.

However, the 24-year-old says he is not convinced of rivalling Ronaldo or Messi – who have been crowned the world's best player five times between them – in terms of goals.

"I often ask myself what I can do to become like Messi and Ronaldo and score 50 or 60 goals in a season," Hazard told Sport/Foot Magazine.

"I try of course but I realise that I will never be a true scorer. It's not in me. It is mainly mental.

"At 2-0, not thinking that is enough for example. Sometimes I still think after a goal, 'that's enough'.

"I'm not in search of records like some other players... if I can score between 15 and 20 goals each season, I will be very happy.

"I'm at a peak of my career but I want to become even better every day. I'm not there yet."

Hazard has endured a sluggish start to the season and is yet to score from four Premier League outings, with Chelsea surprisingly languishing in 13th.