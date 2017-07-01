I'm screwed up - Real Madrid target Ceballos to delay future decision

Dani Ceballos is "screwed up" after Spain were beaten in the final of the European Under-21 Championship by Germany, with the reported Real Madrid target to delay a decision over his future.

Ceballos previously indicated he would reveal his intentions after the conclusion of the tournament, but the Real Betis midfielder now plans to take more time over his decision.

Both Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with 20-year-old, but LaLiga and Champions League winners Madrid are reported to be front-runners to secure his signature ahead of their rivals.

Ceballos, however, was giving nothing away in the aftermath of Spain's 1-0 defeat to Germany in Friday's final.

"I'm screwed up and I do not think about the future now," Ceballos told reporters.

"I want to disconnect, spend my holiday with the family and, after a couple of weeks, I'll start to see proposals and think about my future."

Ceballos claimed the Player of the Tournament award after enjoying a breakthrough competition.