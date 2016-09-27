Important to get our first Champions League win, admits Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri praised his Juventus players for taking the "right approach" after they dismantled Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Miralem Pjanic scored the opening goal and then created the second, his long pass setting up Gonzalo Higuain, before having to be replaced at half time due to injury.

Paulo Dybala added a third with a long-range strike just before the hour mark, while Dinamo goalkeeper Adrian Semper unfortunately turned Dani Alves' deflected free-kick into his own net in the closing minutes of a one-sided contest.

The win puts Juventus on four points in Group H - the same as Sevilla - ahead of a tricky trip to Lyon on October 18.

"It was important to get our first Champions League win of the season," Allegri told UEFA's official website.

"The team took the right approach. We made some mistakes in the second half and we still need to improve. We are working.

"It takes time to get the players into a unit and we've had a fairly decent start."

Dybala's goal - a left-footed drive from outside the area - was his first of the season, although he insisted his personal drought wasn't a major concern.

"It's tough when you don't score but I found the net tonight," he said.

"I thought I was doing okay anyway, so long as the team are winning and I don't score, it's fine. I continue playing in the same way and I just do what the coach says."

Pjanic's withdrawal at the break was the only setback for Juventus, particularly after the Bosnia and Herzegovina international had been the star performer in the opening 45 minutes.

"I got a kick just under my calf muscle, but I hope everything will be fine," he said.

"We're a humble group but we know what we're capable of. Tonight's was a great performance."