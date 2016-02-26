Infantino grateful to banned Platini

Gianni Infantino expressed his gratitude to banned former UEFA boss Michel Platini after the Swiss was elected FIFA president on Friday.

Platini and Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter are serving suspensions – reduced this week to six years from eight – for a "disloyal payment" made by the then-FIFA president to the Frenchman in 2011.

But Infantino, who received the backing of 115 federations in the second round of polling at the extraordinary congress in Zurich, offered his thanks to Platini.

"Of course I have some words for him, too," the Swiss said. "I have thanked all of those who have supported me on this journey, this adventure. But the adventure really starts now and of course I thank Mr Platini for everything that he has given me, that he has taught me, the work we have done together.

"I have strong thoughts, dear thoughts for Mr Platini right now, you can believe me."

Platini has maintained his innocence and vowed to take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.