Infantino: Russia and Qatar must deliver in 2018 and 2022

New FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed the idea of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups being moved from Russia and Qatar respectively and called on tournament organisers to deliver "the best World Cups in history".

With the allocation of both tournaments under investigation by the FBI, there had been suggestions the bidding process could be re-opened to allow other countries the chance to stage football's showpiece event.

But Infantino, speaking on Monday during his first full working day in the job after winning Friday's election to succeed Sepp Blatter, has called for everyone to focus on ensuring the tournaments go without a hitch.

He told reporters in Zurich: "Concerning Qatar and Russia, the decisions were taken in 2010 by the executive committee, but since 2010 there has been speculation and allegations and noise.

"It's now necessary to organise the best World Cup in history in Russia in 2018 and in 2022 in Qatar."

In addition to Infantino's rise to power, FIFA also voted in a series of reforms on Friday in a bid to end the corruption which tainted the Blatter era.

One of them was the provision to reveal the salaries paid to senior officials, including Infantino.

The Swiss said the issue of his remuneration had not been discussed as yet.

When asked what he would be paid, he said: "I have no idea yet. I know you can't believe it but it's not (for the) money that I was candidate to become FIFA president.

"I have not discussed with anyone about my pay or what my pay will be. We will see."