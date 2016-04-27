Infantino wants friendly between North and South Korea

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to organise a friendly match between North Korea and South Korea.

Tensions between the two nations have escalated in recent weeks following a spate of military posturing and hostile rhetoric from Pyongyang and Seoul.

Having met with the South Korean football association and official partners on a visit to the country, Infantino has spoken of his desire to "use the power of football" to repair relations in the region.

Pres. Infantino in Seoul: "Let's use the power of football to bring people from South Korea & North Korea closer." April 27, 2016

"We should bring everyone together around a football pitch... I'm ready to help and assist in whatever way is necessary," he said.

"Sometimes imagination can come true. Sometimes dreams can come true. These things can become a reality."

Infantino travels to Thailand on Friday for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the country's football association.