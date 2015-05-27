Ings unsure of next move

Danny Ings has said his future is "up in the air" amid reports that Tottenham are set to table a bid for the Burnley striker.

The 22-year-old frontman is coming to the end of his contract with the Championship-bound Lancashire side and several clubs are reported to be keen to sign him.

Burnley will be entitled to compensation for Ings and Tottenham are said to be prepared to offer £12million for the former Bournemouth man, with Liverpool also reportedly interested.

Ings - part of England's squad for the Under-21 European Championship - is in the dark as to where he will be playing his football next season as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

"My holiday's the first thing on my mind. I'm looking forward to a bit of downtime and after that it's going to be hard work again," he told the Lancashire Telegraph

"It's going to be a short summer for me this year, but I love football so I'd play it every day if I could.

"After that I'll sit down with my agent. I'm not going to lie. I’ll sit down and discuss my future then.

"At the moment it's all up in the air. I don't know what’s going to happen."

Ings, who scored 11 Premier League goals this season, also expressed his gratitude to Burnley after spending four seasons at Turf Moor.

He added: "It's a sad time for me. Burnley Football Club helped me mature from a boy to a man and I can't thank them everyone from the club enough, from the board to the staff at the training ground and the staff at the club.

"It’s been a fantastic journey, so of course it would be upsetting for it to come to an end.

"But that’s football and it happens with every player. I thank everyone from the fans to the staff, everyone's been fantastic."