Iniesta pays tribute to 'teacher' Xavi ahead of Barca bow

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta paid tribute to team-mate Xavi ahead of his final game for the club.

Xavi, who is set to join Qatari side Al Sadd, is preparing for his last appearance in a Barca shirt at the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.

The former Spain international has spent all of his professional career at Camp Nou, winning eight La Liga titles and the Champions League three times.

Barca will look to give Xavi the perfect send off in Berlin and Iniesta, speaking at a farewell event on Wednesday, said: "None of us can imagine the first day of training next season without you in the squad.

"You've always greeted the new players with a smile and some encouraging words, you've explained to them what it means to be here and wear this crest.

"The football world thanks you for what you've given it, which is a lot, we thank you for being an example for all of us.

"Thank you for always putting the team first, before you, thank you for conveying all of the values that you've learned in the 24 years you've been at this club.

"Thank you because all of your advice has always been incredible football and life lessons for us, thank you because you've always been the voice of experience in our dressing room, the player that has given us the historical memory necessary for us to value what we've achieved together.

"You've lived [through] criticism and praise, good and bad moments, thank you Xavi because you've made us stronger.

"Personally I would like to thank you for all these years, not just for the magical moments that have been many but for the day to day, for how much you've helped me and all of the talks that we've had about things that are not about football, for being able to play together or apart, for being my teacher and teaching me.

"It's been a privilege to have you by my side, you are great, thank you Xavi for all you've done for this club and all still have left to give, you'll always be with us my friend."