Iniesta: Suarez has talent to restore Barca glory

The Camp Nou outfit endured a frustrating campaign last time out, coming up short in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

With only a Supercopa de Espana triumph to their name, it was a season of underachievement that ultimately cost coach Gerardo Martino his job.

But Iniesta is confident that Suarez, who arrived on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Liverpool earlier this month, will restore Barca to their dominant best next season and beyond.

"I think he's one of the best strikers in the world at the moment," he said. "He's going to contribute his ambition, ability to score goals, work rate and mobility.

"For midfielders to have someone [like Suarez] to pass to is brilliant, it's fundamental to have a striker to finish moves. He's one of the best signings not just for this season but future seasons too."

Suarez is banned from all football-related activity for four months after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, but Iniesta is hoping Barca's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport will see his suspension reduced.

"There's a player that's hidden away that can't do anything; it's a difficult situation," Iniesta added. "He's a great signing, the other issue is for the club to deal with.

"I just hope that for the good of the team and the player a solution can be found as soon as possible. It's important for the sanction to be shortened as much as possible."

As well as Suarez, Barcelona have signed midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla and defender Jeremy Mathieu from Valencia, and Iniesta feels the duo have helped Barca deal with deficiencies in the squad.

"I've been with Ivan for two days and Mathieu just one, we know the qualities they have and what they can do for the team," he continued.

"The club has covered its needs, they knew what was missing and they are two players that have come to add to the squad to help us achieve our objectives this season."