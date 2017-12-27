Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out of AC Milan's Coppa Italia meeting with rivals Inter, the Rossoneri have confirmed.

The goalkeeper has suffered a groin injury and has been taken out of Gennaro Gattuso's squad for Wednesday's quarter-final clash at San Siro.

"Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the #DerbyMilano squad list and is undergoing medical examination," Milan confirmed on Twitter.

"#MilanPrimavera goalkeeper Matteo Soncin has been added to the list."

Donnarumma, on 99 appearances for Milan, will have to wait for his landmark outing with a trip to Fiorentina looming on Saturday before a home game with Crotone on January 6.