Injured Neuer to miss Argentina friendly
By app
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss Wednesday's friendly against Argentina after a suffering a minor pelvis injury in Bayern Munich's Super Cup match on Sunday, the country's football federation (DFB) said.
Second choice Ron-Robert Zieler is likely to take his place against the South Americans while 20-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been called up to the squad.
Ter Stegen had an unhappy time on his only previous international appearance, conceding five goals in a 5-3 friendly defeat to Switzerland in May.
