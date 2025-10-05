Argentina World Cup 2026 squad: Lionel Scaloni's full team for October's friendlies

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his participation at the 2026 World Cup

The Argentina World Cup 2026 squad is a little closer to being decided.

Lionel Messi and co. continue preparations to defend their crown at World Cup 2026 with a set of friendlies in October.

The current world champions finished top of the CONEMBOL qualification group and will head to Mexico, Canada and the USA as one of the favourites for football's most coveted prize.

La Albiceleste will face Venezuela and Puerto Rico in two friendlies in the United States, with several Premier League players involved.

Emi Martinez, Cristian Romero and Alexis Mac Allister link up once more while Bournemouth's Julio Soler is included.

Several stars from Madrid are also called up, with young Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid perhaps the heir for Lionel Messi's playmaking role in future – though the GOAT is involved this time, too.

Can Argentina become the first nation since 1970 to win two World Cups back-to-back?

Squad

Argentina World Cup 2026 squad: The October selection

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Marseille)

GK: Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace)

DF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

DF: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille)

DF: Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

DF: Julio Soler (Bournemouth)

DF: Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

DF: Marcos Acuna (River Plate)

DF: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

DF Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate)

MF: Alan Varela (Porto)

MF: Leandro Parades (Boca Juniors)

MF: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

MF: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)

MF: Nico Paz (Como)

MF: Claudio Echeverri (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

MF: Valentin Carboni (Genoa)

FW: Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Nico Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

FW: Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

FW: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

FW: Jose Mauel Lopez (Palmeiras)

Fixtures and results

September 10: Ecuador 1-0 Argentina, Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador

September 4: Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

June 11: Argentina 1-1 Colombia, Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

June 6: Chile 0-1 Argentina, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos, Santiago, Chile

March 26: Argentina 4-1 Brazil, Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 21: Uruguay 0-1 Argentina, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Manager

Who is Argentina's manager?

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni holds the World Cup trophy aloft after victory over France at Qatar 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Scaloni has led Argentina in an incredibly successful period for the nation.

He has won three major trophies in a row, Copa America, World Cup and another Copa America, ending their droughts in both competitions.

His team selections have been aided by some outstanding performances at club level, and well, having Lionel Messi at his disposal.

Argentina's Star Player

Who is Argentina's star player?

Lionel Messi kissing the World Cup in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not much is left to be said about Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner reached the summit of football when he lifted the 2022 World Cup, firmly cementing his status as one of the greats.

He cast doubt on his participation at the 2026 World Cup in September, saying, "I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it." Scaloni insists there has not yet been a decision from the 38-year-old, who will probably wait until the new year before addressing his exact intentions.

Messi ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, and has been a huge part of Argentina winning the Copa America back-to-back, with the World Cup sandwiched in between.

Predicted XI

Formation 4-2-3-1

GK: Emiliano Martinez

RB: Nahuel Molina

CB: Cristian Romero

CB: Nicolas Otamendi

LB: Nico Tagliafico

DM: Rodrigo de Paul

DM: Alexis Mac Allister

RW: Franco Mastantuono

AM: Lionel Messi

LW: Julian Alvarez

ST: Lautaro Martinez