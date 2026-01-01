Levi's Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Levi's Stadium is one of the 11 United States stadiums hosting matches at World Cup 2026 and one of two in the state of California. It will host six matches including one in the Round of 32.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and already has a wealth of experience when it comes to hosting football matches.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this World Cup stadium, from the capacity and history of Levi's Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Levi's Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 Interior view of Levi's Stadium (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty Images) Field-level view of Levi's Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) Exterior view of Levi's Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Levi's Stadium will host World Cup 2026 matches as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Located in Santa Clara, it opened in 2014 and is owned by the San Francisco 49ers, the NFL franchise that plays its home matches at the stadium. Super Bowl LX will be played there in February 2026.

Levi's Stadium will host six matches at World Cup 2026 including two each for Paraguay and Jordan. There will be a single knock-out match in Santa Clara: a Round of 32 fixture on July 1.

Levi's Stadium is no stranger to the finest form of football. San Jose Earthquakes play there once a season (at least) and the stadium has also been used as a venue for Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup matches as well as men's and women's international friendlies and a number of prestige club friendlies.

The home of the 49ers will welcome teams from all over the world. Its World Cup 2026 matches will bring Qatar, Jordan, Austria, Australia, Algeria and Paraguay to California. The play-off winner of UEFA Path C – Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkiye or Romania – will play there too.

Location

Where is Levi's Stadium located?

Levi's Stadium is located on the southern edge of San Francisco Bay, north of downtown Santa Clara and more than 40 miles from San Francisco itself. Santa Clara is famous for its location within Silicon Valley and as the home of California's Great America theme park.

Indeed, Great America is the VTA Light Rail station nearest to the stadium and fans can also reach Levi's Stadium using ACE Trains, Caltrain or VTA's bus service.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Levi's Stadium?

Levi's Stadium is expected to have an enhanced seated capacity of 71,000 for its World Cup 2026 matches.

Tenants

Who plays at Levi's Stadium usually?

While Levi's Stadium is treated to regular San Jose Earthquakes matches and frequently hosts purveyors of the round ball game, it is the permanent home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers alone.

It was built for the team and they've been playing their home matches there since the stadium opened in 2014. Super Bowl LX will be the second showpiece to be held there but the 49ers have been unable to add to their five championships since moving into the new building.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Levi's Stadium hosting?

Levi's Stadium will host five group stage matches and one knock-out game at the 2026 World Cup.