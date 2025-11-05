The Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit is a statement for Lionel Messi's final tournament

The Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit has dropped – and it's bold.

La Albecieste's fresh threads hit the market today, and the designer is bolder than ever, drawing inspiration from their shirts in 2024 and 2018.

As World Cup 2026 kits continue to be released, we are also expecting a bold kit, but it's nice to see fresh ideas having been implemented, ahead of what could be the final time we see Lionel Messi play for his nation..

The Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit is a BOLD statement with black details

Argentina's traditional blue and white shirt is synonymous with the likes of Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stefano, but it is now their next hero who is approaching the tail-end of his professional career.

The former Barcelona man has been coy regarding his potential inclusion at the tournament in North America in 2026, but what we do know is that Adidas have really honed in on the finer details of their new home shirt, which hit the stores earlier today.

Adidas Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit A cool number, Argentina's new home shirt incorporates gradient strips: could this be the last time we see Argentina's greatest-ever player turn out in the famous light blue and white?

Subtle gradients of the blue and white have returned for the new 2026 release, which is something we haven't seen since their 2014 and 2016 release.

After a top with just blue and white for the last Copa America, the black bolding is back – making the jersey stand out that little more, especially with the front positioning of the national team, logo and squad number.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the black details do help to make the shirt pop, and we also like the stripes on the cuffing at the end of the sleeves.

It feels like a subtle evolution from 2022 – which has gone down in history as an all-timer, naturally – but there are lovely little details all over.

Each blue stripe features a two-tone fade, transitioning from a lighter to a darker shade of blue, which is another nice and subtle inclusion.

Image 1 of 6 Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The different shading of blue is a tribute to the shirts worn during their three World Cup victories – 1978, 1986, and 2022 – and there's a reference to those three titles in the stars.

Each one has ‘78’, ‘86’ and ‘22’, in one of the neatest nods we've ever seen.

But what do you think? Worth your time or not even a dime? Let us know in the comments below...