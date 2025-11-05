World Cup 2026 kits: Every kit for the competition
World Cup 2026 kits are dropping early, with some gorgeous shirts for next summer's competition
World Cup 2026 kits are dropping early this time around, with the tournament just around the corner.
With North America hosting World Cup 2026, anticipation is already high for the shirts that will be worn in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and according to the leaks, there could be some classics.
Here's what every nation will be wearing across the pond…
All World Cup 2026 kits released and leaked so far
Algeria
Adidas Algeria World Cup 2026 home kit
Inspired by the sand dunes of Algeria, this one has a white base with regal green and red flashes.
Argentina
Adidas Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit
The world champions are back with something bolder: the Argentina World Cup 2026 home kit has gradient stripes to reference every shade of blue that the Albiceleste have won the World Cup wearing – it's a lovely shirt and a nice one for Lionel Messi to end on (if that, indeed, turns out to be the case…).
Belgium
Adidas Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit
Something a bit more straightforward from the Red Devils for this one: gone is the deeper red and the fiery sleeves, replaced by something classic and classy. The Belgium World Cup 2026 home kit is a lot more muted than we've come to expect – but still with its intricate details.
Costa Rica
Adidas Costa Rica World Cup 2026 home kit
With stunning pink graphics all over reminiscent of the beautiful nature of Costa Rica, this is one of Adidas's finest this time around, as the Three Stripes take the reins from New Balance.
Colombia
Adidas Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit
Bold, bright and with a butterfly base pattern, the Colombia World Cup 2026 home kit hits everything you need from the South American nation – and will look great in the American sunshine.
Germany
Adidas Germany World Cup 2026 home kit
The last of its kind: for their final effort before Die Mannschaft join Nike, Adidas have produced a culmination of all we love for the Germany World Cup 2026 home kit, re-appropriating the '86 and '90 pattern with inspo via 2014.
Hungary
Adidas Hungary World Cup 2026 home kit
Adidas's Hungary World Cup 2026 home shirt does little to deviate from the template – but it'll be well received for its deep red loveliness and simplicity.
Italy
Adidas Italy World Cup 2026 home kit
Celebrating 20 years since Fabio Cannavaro lifted their last World Cup, the Italy World Cup 2026 home kit has flecks of gold – it's a stylish number fitting of the four-time champions.
Japan
Adidas Japan World Cup 2026 home kit
It's calmer and cleaner than recently: the Japan World Cup 2026 home kit continues recent wave patterns for something that evokes the 2000s – it's one of Adidas's nicest efforts this time around.
Mexico
Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit
Yes, yes, yes: for their third time hosting the tournament, the Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit references arguably the greatest-ever Tri kit, looking back to the 1998 ABA Sport effort. Big win, here.
Northern Ireland
Adidas Northern Ireland World Cup 2026 home kit
Seriously, we need Northern Ireland at a first World Cup since the 1980s… just for this gorgeous two-tone green home shirt that feels like a classic in the making.
Peru
Adidas Peru World Cup 2026 home kit
Peru now get their kits made by Adidas, with this new effort doing something rather funky with the sash – there's a geometric pattern in the red but it may well divide opinion since it deviates from tradition a little.
Qatar
Adidas Qatar World Cup 2026 home kit
Qatar will be at their second-ever World Cup in North America, and will be kitted out with a deep maroon shirt that recalls the zig-zag of the nation's flag: it's simplistic but classy.
Saudi Arabia
Adidas Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 home kit
Saudi Arabia's home kit for 2026 recalls a motherboard with dots of purple among the green and white: it's a stylish kit that could well become a classic if they can have a good tournament ahead of hosting in 2034.
Scotland
Adidas Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit
No-nonsense from the Scots with this: just pure 1998, as the Scotland World Cup 2026 home kit brings the centred logos of the Tartan Army's last World Cup in '98.
Spain
Adidas Spain World Cup 2026 home kit
It feels particularly 90s and as one of the favourites for the tournament, the Spain World Cup 2026 home kit is something that breaks from recent tradition to introduce navy sleeves: it's bold, but not too out there.
Sweden
Adidas Sweden World Cup 2026 home kit
When the leaks dropped that this one would be inspired by ABBA, we thought we'd take a chance on it (soz) – and frankly, the embellishments are stunning. Alexander Isak and the boys need to pull it together in order to get to a first World Cup since 2018 – but if they manage it, they will seriously look the business.
United Arab Emirates
Adidas United Arab Emirates World Cup 2026 home kit
The United Arab Emirates have got white-and-deep-red with a plain-looking kit for 2026 – the sleeves are a nice touch, however, with flecks of grey in there.
Ukraine
Adidas Ukraine World Cup 2026 home kit
Ukraine are back with Adidas and their new home top combines diamond patterns on the base with the traditional yellow-and-blue colour scheme.
Venezuela
Adidas Venezuela World Cup 2026 home kit
There's a lot going on here: maroon, with gold logos… and a yellow-and-blue colour palette for the three stripes. It's an acquired taste.
Wales
Adidas Wales World Cup 2026 home kit
Just perfect. The Wales World Cup 2026 home kit is a work of art, drawing on past efforts to produce something retro-looking with modern embossing of ‘Cymru’ in that stripe. Lovely.
