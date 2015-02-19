Injured Wigan loanee Herd returns to Villa

The versatile Australia international joined Championship strugglers Wigan on loan for the remainder of the campaign in January, but will head back to Villa Park less than a month later after suffering medial ligament damage in Tuesday's win at Reading.

Wigan manager Malky Mackay told the club's official website: "Chris has torn his medial ligament badly and will need surgery back at Aston Villa.

"That's the end of his time here, unfortunately, because he's been terrific for us in the last few weeks.

"He came in here with a freshness, he's a leader and he was looking to kick-start his career so it's a real blow for him.

"I’m sure it’s something that he'll make sure is done properly and he'll get back to full fitness because he's a good kid."

Herd only last month had to return from the Asia Cup after suffering an Achilles injury and this is the latest of several setbacks for the unfortunate 25-year-old.