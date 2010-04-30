Inkoom becomes driving force for Ghana

The outgoing, confident Inkoom, 20, joined FC Basel at the start of the season and his only real difficulties have been with the highway code.

"The driving here is more difficult, there are a lot of rules," he told Reuters after a five-minute trip in a shining Volkswagen Scirocco from FC Basel's St Jakob Park stadium to his comfortable but unassuming flat.

"They have a limit which you are supposed to go at, if you go faster than that, they will flash you, they fine you and you have to pay."

"In Ghana, you're free," added Inkoom, who had to restrain himself from pulling across two lanes of oncoming traffic - a normal manoeuvre back home - as he left the stadium car park.

Inkoom broke into the Ghana team last year when he played in the final match of the World Cup qualifying campaign against Mali and was ever-present in the team which finished runners-up to Egypt at the African Nations Cup in Angola in January.

He played in the team which won the under-20 world championship in Egypt last year, beating Brazil on penalties in the final, and believes that victory could inspire the senior side to win the tournament in South Africa - something no African team has done.

"I believe that we are going to live the ultimate," he said, bristling with confidence. "If you are determined and focused in football, I believe you can achieve what you want."

"We are united and we have the quality," he said.

"If you see the senior and junior players, it's amazing. Michael Essien is great, you can ask him anything you want, anytime. Stephen Appiah is the same, he is a good captain, he encourages players.

"Milovan Rajevac is a very good coach, he comes to you and shows you the plan, he goes through it with you one to one, he shows you what to do, he makes us understand football."

STEAMY PORT

Inkoom's new home, in a quiet Basel suburb, is a world away from the teeming streets of the steamy port of Sekondi where he grew up.

Like thousands of children across Africa, Inkoom learned his football on the streets.

His life changed when, as a teenager, he was spotted by a scout from a football academy in the centre of the country.

"My father was a teacher and he told me I couldn't go, he wanted me to go to school," said Inkoom. "So I ran away from home. One day, I just took some things and left.

"Then, my father would come and watch me play and he would argue with my coach telling me he wanted me to come home."

Inkoom, who says his parents are now among his biggest fans, ended up being signed by Ashante Kotoko, Ghana's most popular club, where he quickly became a firm favourite.

He was spotted by FC Basel, joining the Swiss club at the start of the season.

He does not intend to let the opportunity slip and has shunned the lifestyle which has sent so many players down the wrong path.