International Friendly: Angola 2 Morocco 0

Romeu Filemon's side will have to progress past Burkina Faso, Gabon and a qualifier yet to be determined if they are to reach the Cup of Nations, but their confidence will be boosted after a fine performance at the Estadio do Algarve.

Goals from Bastos and Yano secured victory, while debutant goalkeeper Signori Antonio was in imperious form at the other end to preserve a clean sheet.

Angola's side contained a number of foreign-born debutants, including the goalkeeper born in Switzerland.

Another of the debut players, Portuguese-born striker Fredy had a hand in the opener five minutes into the second half as he fired on goal before Bastos nipped ahead of Morocco goalkeeper Mohamed Amsif to turn home.

Morocco defender Marouane Da Costa fired two long-range efforts just off target, but substitute right-back Issam Erraki should have brought them level with 20 minutes to play.

Highly rated playmaker Younes Belhanda sent the 33-year-old clean on goal, but he lost his composure at the crucial moment and Antonio made a fine stop at his feet.

As Morocco pushed forward, Angola scored a second in the game's dying embers - Yano racing onto a punted clearance and beating substitute goalkeeper Anas Zniti to the ball before calmly finishing.