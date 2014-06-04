International Friendly: Greece 0 Nigeria 0

The lacklustre stalemate at PPL Park in Pennsylvania extended Greece's winless run to four matches and Nigeria's to three ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Ioannis Fetfatzidis impressed for Greece, who face Colombia, Japan and Ivory Coast at the World Cup, but his side were unable to find a breakthrough goal.

Nigeria, grouped with Argentina, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran in Brazil, were unimpressive and created few chances.

In a worry for Nigeria, left-back Uwa Elderson Echiejile – the only player to keep his spot from the starting XI that drew against Scotland – suffered what appeared to be a minor hamstring injury.

Defender Kostas Manolas was the only player to keep his spot as Greece coach Fernando Santos made 10 changes to the starting line-up that held Portugal to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Greece carved out the first chance in the ninth minute as Genoa midfielder Fetfatzidis cut inside before firing well over from inside the area.

Stephen Keshi's Nigeria had a half-chance five minutes later before Lazaros Christodoulopoulos' 30-yard effort went just wide after John Obi Mikel's poor turnover in midfield.

The game started to open up just before the half-hour and Mikel set up Ahmed Musa for a long-range effort which was comfortably saved by Panagiotis Glykos.

Greece captain Giorgos Karagounis fired well over a minute later before Fetfatzidis had a glorious chance, beating two men only to have his shot saved by Vincent Enyeama.

Both teams struggled to penetrate as they regularly tried their luck from distance.

Making matters worse for Nigeria, Monaco defender Elderson came off just before half-time holding his right hamstring.

Substitutions at the break meant it took a while for the game to settle down again, but both teams had further chances before the hour-mark.

The impressive Fetfatzidis' curling 20-yard effort was easily saved by Enyeama before Victor Moses scuffed a left-footed shot wide of replacement goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino's goal.

It was unsurprisingly Fetfatzidis, a regular threat in the attacking third, who set up another chance for Santos' side in the 66th minute.

He was released down the right and cut inside, setting up substitute Panagiotis Kone to curl an effort from inside the area wide.

Georgios Samaras, who came on in the 74th minute, went close from an angle in the 83rd minute, but his shot was saved.

As had been the case for most of the game, Nigeria went close from range two minutes later as Ogenyi Onazi forced Kapino into a save.

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose headed a set-piece just wide in the 89th minute as Nigeria pushed late on.

Again from distance, Moses fired wide but a draw was a fitting result for two teams lacking cutting edge.

Greece complete their World Cup preparations with a friendly against Bolivia on Friday, while Nigeria face the United States on Saturday.