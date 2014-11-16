International Friendly: Morocco 2 Zimbabwe 1

CAF opted to strip Morocco of Africa Cup of Nations hosting duties and remove them from the competition due to a row over the dates of the competition amid fears over the spread of the Ebola virus.

However, Badou Zaki's men picked up a 6-1 win over Benin in midweek to lift the gloom around the national side - a theme that continued on Sunday.

Zaki's charges extended their winning run to five matches as two goals in 14 second-half minutes turned the game on its head in Agadir.

Zimbabwe debutant Macauley Bonne had given the visitors the lead when he opened his international account 18 minutes in.

However, Stoke City winger Oussama Assaidi levelled for Morocco shortly after the hour when he sidefooted home from distance after some slick build-up play.

The turnaround was complete when Mouhcine Iajour tucked home the winner from the spot after the striker had been brought down in the box.