Inverness certain of play-off spot after win over Kilmarnock
By PA Staff published
Inverness clinched a Scottish Championship play-off place by beating leaders Kilmarnock 2-1.
Goals from Inverness pair Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers deep in the second half halted Kilmarnock’s nine-game unbeaten league run.
Ash Taylor had put the visitors in front on the hour mark but McKay bundled home a 76th-minute equaliser and Chalmers struck an 82nd-minute winner – his fourth goal in as many games.
The win lifted Inverness 10 points clear of Raith, who sit one place below the play-offs, while Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock remain four points ahead of second-placed Arbroath who have a game in hand.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.