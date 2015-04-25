Inzaghi apologies to Milan fans after Udinese defeat

Filippo Inzaghi apologised to the Milan fans for an 'embarrassing' performance after they slumped to a 2-1 Serie A defeat at Udinese.

Second-half goals from Giampiero Pinzi and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu put Udinese in command at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday before Milan scored a late consolation through Giampaolo Pazzini.

The defeat further dented Milan's slim European hopes, with Inzaghi's men sitting six points adrift of Fiorentina in sixth place - which is likely to be enough to seal UEFA Europa League football due to Juventus and Lazio's presence in the Coppa Italia final.

And Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia: "The objective is to earn our place at Milan. This was a bad performance and I was very, very angry at the attitude I saw.

"There are no excuses. In the other games Milan had always tried to fight, but this time I saw nothing. It looked like Udinese were playing a Champions League final compared to us.

"I can only apologise to the fans. Thankfully we'll be playing again in a few days and we must wipe this performance from the memory as soon as possible.

"When a team plays like this, the first person responsible is the coach. We have to roll our sleeves up, do well on Wednesday against Genoa and try to end this season in a dignified manner.

"We had done some good things for our last nine games, losing only once, and I never expected such a complete lack of desire, strength or intent.

"We were fortunate to end the first half on 0-0 and during the break I tried to tell the players they had the wrong approach.

"Perhaps after the derby a light went off and such an important fixture took something out of us, even though I've been telling the squad since Tuesday not to underestimate Udinese.

"Until today we've always had the right attitude in training and during the games. Today it was just wrong on every level. I will try to understand what caused it, as without the right attitude you're going to lose.

"If I could've made 10 substitutions at half-time, then I would've done. I have little else to say. We are Milan and cannot embarrass ourselves with a performance like this."