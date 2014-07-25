Inzaghi blames fatigue for Milan loss to Olympiacos

Inzaghi's men put in a below-par performance in the International Champions Cup opener at BMO Field, failing to trouble the scorers as star striker Mario Balotelli watched on from the stands.

But the former Juventus and Milan striker said conditions were not in favour of the Serie A outfit.

"The negative is the result, but the positive is they [the players] tried to play a good game, but you had to consider they just got in last night at two o'clock from New York," Inzaghi told a news conference, via a translator.

"They've been travelling in the last two days from Italy to New York, so they didn't have the chance to train. The players are trying their best, but this is what they can do so far."

Inzaghi said Japan international Keisuke Honda will be more flexible than simply playing in midfield, as the 28-year-old returned to club duty for the first time since featuring at the FIFA World Cup.

The coach reiterated more training would sharpen up his men for a better performance, with a fixture with Premier League champions Manchester City in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"I didn't expect too much, because they didn't have the chance to train, and the travel and everything," Inzaghi said.

"But I hope everything will be better later on with more training."

Inzaghi said his team escaped from the match unscathed, with a muscular injury to midfielder Riccardo Saponara - who hit the bar 10 minutes into the second half - their only concern.

"I'm happy no one has got hurt. Just [an injury] to Saponara, it looks as not a big deal," Inzaghi said.