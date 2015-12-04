Ipswich Town 0 Middlesbrough 2: Karanka's side go top of the Championship

In-form Middlesbrough moved to the top of the Championship table with a 2-0 triumph away at Ipswich Town as David Nugent maintained his remarkable record against the Suffolk side.

After an even first half, the visitors took the lead in the 53rd minute when Christian Stuani headed home Albert Adomah's inviting cross to grab his fourth league goal of the season.

Aitor Karanka's side sealed a fifth win in their last six league outings – and their first at Portman Road since March 1993 - when Nugent extended his astonishing scoring run against Ipswich.

The striker made it 15 goals in 14 appearances against the same opponents when his left-footed shot clipped both a defender and a post before ending up in the back of Dean Gerken's net.

The final score could have been even greater in Middlesbrough's favour, yet Adomah contrived to miss a glorious chance from a tight angle when the goal was at his mercy.

Still, the result was the perfect tonic for Karanka and his squad following their midweek League Cup exit at the hands of Everton.

They may not sit at the summit for too long, however, as previous leaders Brighton and Hove Albion can go back above them in the standings with a home win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.