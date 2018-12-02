Isco 'most loved' in Madrid dressing room, says Carvajal

Isco is the most-loved player in the dressing room at Real Madrid, says Dani Carvajal.

The Spain midfielder has been on the fringes of the squad since Julen Lopetegui, previously his coach at international level, was sacked.

Isco was left out of the Madrid squad for Tuesday's Champions League win at Roma but returned to the bench for the visit of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, with Los Blancos triumphing 2-0.

Lopetegui's successor Santiago Solari has preferred Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente in his XI with Federico Valverde introduced before Isco came on for the last 10 minutes.

Lucas Vazquez then struck to clinch the points for Madrid, who earlier benefited from a Daniel Wass own goal.

And Carvajal notably picked out international team-mate Isco in his post-match interview with Movistar.

"He is the most loved in the dressing room," the full-back said. "Like Marcos Llorente.

"[Llorente] has had two great games after a long time without playing."

Madrid rode their luck at times against Valencia, with Thibaut Courtois making a string of fine saves to protect his second clean sheet of the week.

"It was a match in which, especially in the first half, we have been very good," Carvajal added. "I think it was one of the best of the season.

"And then if it is true that we have struggled to close the game because Valencia have also awakened and made things very difficult for us.

"Without the fans we are nobody and yes, it is true, that these last months we are not giving what they deserve and that is why we show our affection and try to give every victory we get."