Liverpool report: Alisson exit draws closer, with Inter Milan hovering
Liverpool could be about to lose a huge cog in the summer
Liverpool could be preparing to lose Alisson this summer.
Plans are already being drawn up regarding the Reds' business during the off-season, with Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson both out of contract.
But with their squad needing a refresh again to help compete at the top of the Premier League table, it seems Arne Slot may be busier than first anticipated.
Liverpool cult hero heading to the Serie A
With an ageing squad somewhat, the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both certainly not been at their best during the 2025/26 season, as they enter the top end of their 30s.
Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike have been the goal-getters, whilst questions have also been asked of Konate, given continuous links circulating about a potential move to Real Madrid.
But according to Italian reports, it is goalkeeper Alisson Becker who is being linked with a move to Serie A on this occasion, namely to Juventus.
Juve are looking for an upgrade between the sticks as part of their plans to shore up the backline. They have not kept a clean sheet since late January, conceding 18 goals in the last eight games.
Having also been eliminated at the play-off stage in Europe, plans are being accelerated by the Italian giants, with Alisson emerging as a potential goalkeeper option.
The only issue is Alisson's recent injury record, with the Brazilian having missed two months of the season with an issue he sustained in the Champions League against Galatasaray.
Alisson joined the club from Roma back in 2018 and has won two Premier League titles as well as the UEFA Champions League at Anfield, but is out of contract in 2027.
It all depends on whether Liverpool feels 25-year-old Giorgi Mamardashvili can handle the pressure of becoming the club's number one from the summer, something which is a big risk in itself.
