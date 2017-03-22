It was like a great movie! - Podolski proud of fantastic Germany farewell

Lukas Podolski said his final performance for Germany was "like a great movie" after he struck a stunning winning goal in Wednesday's clash with England.

The 31-year-old capped his 130th and final performance for the national team with a spectacular strike that sealed a 1-0 victory over Gareth Southgate's side at Signal Iduna Park.

Podolski was treated to a pitch-side presentation and crowd mosaic before the match and he was substituted late on to the sound of a standing ovation and Hans Zimmer's score to the Oscar-winning film Gladiator.

And the forward, who described his match-winning left foot as a gift from God, said it was difficult to imagine a more fitting farewell.

"This is like a great movie," he told ARD. "We win 1-0 and I score the goal.

"I know I have a left foot that was probably gifted to me by God, or someone up there, and I can always rely on it. I am proud of these last 13 years."

Head coach Joachim Low felt the occasion was a fitting one for a player who sits third on the all-time appearance and goalscoring lists for Germany and lifted the World Cup in 2014.

"That goal was typical Poldi," he said. "Special players deserve a farewell like that. This is great for him.

"We thought about substituting him earlier but at half-time he told us he wanted to play for longer. So we watched how the game went on and it was good he was still in it."