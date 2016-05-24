'It was a little scare' - Ronaldo plays down injury fears

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to calm fears that he picked up a serious injury after leaving a Real Madrid training session early.

The Portugal international collided with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on Tuesday before walking from the field, fuelling speculation he could miss Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

However, Ronaldo has now stressed there is no reason for concern ahead of this weekend's showpiece.

"It was a little scare, but I'll be fine in a couple of days. I feel good and I will definitely be there on Saturday," the 31-year-old told reporters.

"I am getting better. I had a small problem toward the end of the season, which is only normal because I have played more games than any other player. But I am feeling very well."

Ronaldo has been in superb form in this season's competition, scoring 16 goals in 11 matches as he aims to break his own record of 17 set in the club's victorious 2013-14 campaign.

"The record is mine whether I score in the final or not," he added. "I would obviously love to score, but if I don't score, someone else will.

"It will be the game of our life and I think we will win. We are the two best teams around and that is why we are in the final. I think we are the better team, but we have to put in a good performance.

"Atletico always play their own game. It is no coincidence that Barcelona and Bayern could not beat them."