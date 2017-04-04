It was a rollercoaster ride - Tuchel slams Dortmund's profligacy

Thomas Tuchel criticised Borussia Dortmund's wastefulness in front of goal following their 3-0 victory over Hamburg.

Dortmund ensured that they did not lose ground on the Bundesliga's top three, though were profligate throughout Tuesday's clash at Signal Iduna Park - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in particular spurning a host of chances before his stoppage-time goal extended his scoring streak to seven matches.

Gonzalo Castro's free-kick put Dortmund ahead early on, though it was not until late strikes from Shinji Kagawa and Aubameyang that the points were secured, and Tuchel was disappointed by his side's poor finishing.

"I'm torn, we've made a lot of chances, but we were negligent in how we played," Tuchel said. "It was a rollercoaster ride!

"We will have to work critically on that side of the game, we missed too many opportunities.

"It could have ended 1-1 with a shot ratio of 100-2."

Meanwhile, Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol - whose side find themselves just one point above the relegation play-off place - was impressed by the visitors' fighting spirit.

"We have not let the game get away until the 80th minute," Gisdol said. "We played well and fought hard. We showed a really good away game."

Dortmund face runaway leaders Bayern Munich next time out, as Tuchel's side look to move into the automatic Champions League qualification spots.