'It was an honour' - Departing Dani Alves thanks Barcelona

Dani Alves has issued an emotional message of gratitude to Barcelona after the club confirmed he will be leaving.

Juventus are set to sign the Brazil international, 33, ending a glittering Camp Nou career that saw him win six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey crowns and three Champions Leagues as part of an astonishing 23 winners' medals since signing from Sevilla in 2008.

Earlier on Thursday, Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez revealed Alves has decided to leave the Spanish champions.

Alves issued a statement on Instagram thanking those associated with Barca and insisting he would always be part of the club.

"In one month it will be eight years since my arrival at Barcelona," he wrote. "In July 2008, I came to this club for the first time and occupied the dressing room in which I have experienced the most important accomplishments of my career.

"From day one, from the first training session under Pep Guardiola, until the last of this season, I have had the fortune to enjoy football passionately.

"I have dozens, hundreds, of images recorded in my mind of moments shared with all of you in Camp Nou, from the pitches of the greatest stadiums in the world, in the streets of Barcelona.

"Many goal celebrations, the happiness in the forms of titles. I am a privileged, honoured footballer, for whom life has allowed him to wear the shirt of the best club in the world in an incredible decade for the quality of its players and coaches.

"I could mention one-by-one all the extraordinary people with whom I have had the pleasure of overcoming challenges and difficulties in the many ways that have been presented throughout this time, but I prefer to give them a collective thanks, because in the Barca dressing room there is no place for individuality: we all win, we all lose and we work together.

"Pulling the ship is the presidents, the coaches, the coaching staff, the club workers - thank you very much to all of them because I have always been rewarded with their trust and support for my efforts.

"With this letter I do not say farewell, I just want to let you know that I made the decision to seek a new challenge in my career. This is my time. I go, but I will return, because I'm a Cule. Thanks for making me feel so loved."

Barcelona were equally thankful in their own statement praising the right-back for his contribution and inviting him back to say goodbye at the start of next season.

"Barcelona express their gratitude to Dani Alves for the eight years that he has been at the club, during which he has helped it to become bigger and better," it read.

"Since he arrived from Sevilla in 2008, he has become the foreign player with the second most appearances as a Barca player and he has won 23 trophies with Barcelona.

"His commitment to the club and his good nature has captured the hearts of Barca fans. For that reason, he will be invited to bid farewell to the fans at the start of next season. Now, Barcelona wish him all the best in this new phase of his footballing career."