'It was not a friendly game' - Klopp explains Pulis snub

Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he refused to shake hands with Tony Pulis after his Liverpool side drew 2-2 with West Brom at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp's side needed a deflected Divock Origi goal deep into injury time to rescue a point and the German said it had not been a "friendly game" in the Premier League.

"I don't have the biggest talent to remember things like this," Klopp said.

"I only talk about football. I wanted to go to my team."

Klopp and Pulis had clashed angrily during the game, which was marred by a bad injury suffered by Dejan Lovren following a heavy challenge from Craig Gardner.

"We had some words in the game and sometimes it takes more than a few seconds to cool down," Klopp said.

"Usually I shake hands. It was not a friendly game."

The Liverpool manager did acknowledge the tackle that hurt Lovren was a fair challenge.

"It was like this the whole game, on the edge of everything. But he played the ball," he said.

"If he didn't play the ball, we don't have to talk about this. We hope the injury is not too serious.

"We have to wait for the scan. I spoke to [Lovren] and he said it felt not too bad."