It's a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez

Dani Alves would welcome Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to Paris Saint-Germain after he and Brazil ended the Chile star's World Cup dream.

Paulinho's second-half opener and a brace from Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil a 3-0 win in Sao Paulo, a result that left the two-time reigning South American champions sixth in the CONMEBOL standings – outside the four automatic spots for Russia 2018 and behind Peru, who progressed to an inter-continental play-off against New Zealand.

A 3-0 loss at home to Paraguay, as speculation swirled over Sanchez's ultimately botched switch to Manchester City on transfer deadline day, began a run of three defeats in this season's final four qualifiers.

PSG had also been mentioned in dispatches as a possible destination for the 28-year-old, but the record-breaking acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were the ultimate building blocks for an all-star attacking line-up alongside Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Nevertheless, Dani Alves would be happy to see former Barcelona team-mate Sanchez further add to the lavish options at PSG coach Unai Emery's disposal.

"It's always difficult to have players like Alexis against you, with this quality and level but we've been concentrating the whole game and we've done a great job," the 34-year-old told Radio ADN.

On whether he could join PSG, the ex-Barcelona man added: "It's a possibility but there are several teams that want him.

"I want him to be happy wherever he goes, but if it's with us, it's better."

PSG travel to Dijon when they return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday, while Arsenal are at Watford in the Premier League.