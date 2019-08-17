It’s crazy but I’m disappointed, says Bowyer after Charlton snatch late point

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer was left disappointed despite seeing his side snatch a point at Barnsley thanks to Lyle Taylor’s last-gasp penalty.

Taylor’s coolly-taken spot-kick earned the visitors a 2-2 draw after Barnsley had twice taken the lead.

Bowyer said: “It’s crazy that I’m a bit disappointed with the point. First half we had two really good chances to take the lead and then they scored a great goal which you can’t defend.

“In the second half I feel like we were the better side. They caught us on the break every now and then, the neutral would probably say the draw is fair. I’m still disappointed, but it’s a good point.

“The players worked so hard again. We didn’t move the ball today as well as we normally would, but we did have a game plan to try and hurt them down the sides and on the break.

“It’s down to everyone else to make their predictions, but for me I have a group of players that will give me and this club 100 per cent every time they step on the pitch. If they keep doing that and keep performing how they are then I think we will be okay.”

Cauley Woodrow opened the scoring with a stunning individual effort in the 34th minute, bringing the ball under control brilliantly on the half turn before volleying into the top corner.

Conor Gallagher levelled six minutes later, but Conor Chaplin restored the home side’s lead three minutes after half-time.

Charlton were not done, though, and, when Bambo Diaby brought down Gallagher in the area, Taylor made no mistake from 12 yards.

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel was pleased with the way his side reacted to back-to-back defeats.

“I think we wanted to show that we can play much better than we have the last two games,” he said. “We wanted to play with more passion, especially at home in front of the supporters. We have to feel like we can win every game.

“We fought today, we sometimes missed the speed in transition. I’m disappointed with the result, especially with conceding a penalty in the last two minutes, but in the end the result was okay.

“But that’s the difference between League One and the Championship. If you sleep for a second you concede a goal and that’s what happened today.

“There’s more structure in the game in this league. We can see that Charlton, like us, were promoted and we both improved.

“We can’t make too many mistakes in this league and, if we concede goals, it will be hard to win games, but I think it was a good point today and we can take confidence from this game into the next game on Tuesday.”