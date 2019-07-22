It’s not all doom and gloom for St Mirren – Ryan Flynn

St Mirren midfielder Ryan Flynn is looking to put their major weekend setback behind them quickly.

Saints suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat following a goalless draw against Lowland League East Kilbride to leave their chances of Betfred Cup progress looking highly unlikely.

Jim Goodwin’s side have only taken four points from three games – with their sole victory coming courtesy of a late penalty against Edinburgh City.

They can move top in their section by winning against Albion Rovers in Coatbridge on Tuesday but Dunfermline will qualify if they beat City at home on Saturday.

Flynn told St Mirren’s Buddievision service: “The gaffer came in with his ideas and apart from the first 45 minutes where we were poor against Dunfermline, we have done that to a degree. We are getting balls wide, getting balls into the box, we are controlling and dictating games.

“It’s evident we will need more players and more players at the top end who will hurt teams. That will come.

“These things happen in football, it’s early days under the gaffer.

“I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom, I don’t think we should dwell on it too much.

“I’m happy there’s a game on Tuesday where we can try to put it to bed a little bit and just try and put a good performance on. Obviously we need the result.”

Goodwin is hoping to have Gary MacKenzie back from injury.