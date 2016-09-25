Ivanovic: Chelsea let Conte down

Branislav Ivanovic feels Chelsea let manager Antonio Conte down with their first-half performance in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The visitors were two goals down within 14 minutes following strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, while Mesut Ozil added a third shortly before the break to put the match to bed, and Ivanovic acknowledged they did not stick to Conte's game plan.

"We did not believe in what we were doing at the beginning and we were punished," the Serbian told Chelsea's official website.

"As a team we did not answer anything the manager asked of us. We have to be honest with ourselves and put more attention on the small details. We have to be more focused and concentrated on the game.

"I know it is very disappointing and it hurts all of us, but the opinion of everyone in the dressing room was in the same direction. We have to build on that, stay together, work hard, and believe in what we are doing. I am sure we can come out of it stronger. We have to stick together.

"Nothing in life or in football comes easy, you always go up and down, but we know when you are in a difficult position you have to work hard and prepare for the next game. I hope we are mentally ready for the challenge."

The result made it three league games without a win for Chelsea, leaving them eighth.